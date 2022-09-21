SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Three of the four stolen bronze U.S. military service seals were returned to the Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort on Sept. 16, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs.

Four seals were stolen from the cemetery in early August. The U.S. Army, Coast Guard and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department “after they were found alongside Alabama Highway 226,” according to the release. The three returned seals are in “good condition.”

The fourth, and yet-to-be-returned seal is the U.S. Navy seal. It has not been located. In addition to the stolen seals, parts of the cemetery were destroyed and vandalized.

“First, we want to thank the community for its support since learning of the theft a month and a half ago,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis. “It remains incredibly frustrating trying to comprehend that someone would steal from a Veterans cemetery, but we know this disrespectful act does not represent the wonderful residents of Baldwin County and the Gulf Coast.”

The U.S. Army, Coast Guard and Marine Corps seals were returned to the Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Sept. 16 (via Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs)

If anyone has any information in reference to the theft, you are encouraged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.