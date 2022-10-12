FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope has seen three fires in a row. All of the fires happened in the same area near Veterans Drive and Triangle Drive.

The cause of all three fires is under investigation. Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department is working with investigators to whether this was intentional.

“We believe and working with the fire department that it’s somebody that’s setting them due to the fact that there is no weather that indicates lightning strikes or anything like that, that could,” said Nolte.

Last night, a jogger spotted smoke and flames coming from the middle of the large wooded area of the Fairhope triangle, making it the third fire.

Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Ellis said the third fire was a tough fire to reach.

“We got the call around 5:30, we probably had the fire under control about 6, it took us a few minutes because it was so deep in the woods,” said Ellis.

The other fires happened last Wednesday, Oct. 5, No one was injured in the fires. Police are asking for anyone who saw something or knows anything about the fires to please come forward.