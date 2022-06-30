BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Brewton firefighters were called to three fires Thursday morning, all of which are being investigated by the state fire marshal.

Responders were called to a fire at Sportsman Park where a pavilion caught fire around 7 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames. The pavilion, which dates back to the 1930s, was a complete loss.

Firefighters were called to two more fires, both of which started “back to back” in abandoned buildings, according to a Facebook post from the Brewton Fire Department.

One started in a deserted home at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Travis Avenue. Another happened at an abandoned church off Daucus Street, according to the post.

Three firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion and one was taken to a hospital “for further evaluation,” according to the post. All three fires are under investigation with the help of the state fire marshal. If you have any information about the fires, call 251-867-7165 or 251-867-3212.