ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — 3 Doors Down is heading to the beach! The Wharf Amphitheater will be hosting The Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour concert in August.

The concert will include not only 3 Doors Down, but also Candlebox. It will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the C Spire Concert Series. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

3 Doors Down is the first rock band announced for 2023. Multiple country concerts have already been announced including Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Hank Williams Jr.