3 Circle Church to offer COVID-19 testing Thursday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County-based church is giving back to the community through testing. 3 Circle Church in Fairhope is hosting COVID-19 tests Thursday morning starting at 9. Executive Pastor Blakey Stanley says 200 testing kits are on their way from Birmingham today.

Testing begins at 9 Thursday morning. They ask anyone interested in testing to stay in their cars. People will be pre-screened by some of the 44 medical volunteers to determine if they even need testing at all. People who want to be tested can begin lining up at 7:30 Thursday morning. Pastor Stanley says the patients should have plenty of gas and snacks because they won’t be allowed out of their vehicles. He says the biggest PPE between the patients and the volunteers will be their cars. Stanley says they’re trying to save the tests for people who appear to be at risk while eliminating other factors like seasonal allergies.

Members of the 3 Circle Church have experienced the Coronavirus Crisis first-hand. Earlier this month church members visiting the Holy Land were quarantined in Bethlehem while they waited to be tested for the illness.

