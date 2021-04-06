3 arrested on drug charges in Bay Minette

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police arrested three people Monday night after receiving numerous complaints about activity going on at a home on Scarlet Drive.

During the investigation police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Brian Loyd Kenner was arrested for Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. Kenner is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $1,000 bond.


Holly Leanne Ramer was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Ramer is currently held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center with no bond due to an unrelated outstanding warrant.


Chelsea Omega Seagrove was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering With Physical Evidence. Seagrove is currently being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $6,000 bond.

