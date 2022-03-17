BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.

On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, they appeared to be fine but officers did find a large amount of drug paraphernalia within the room.

Joseph W. Inman, 38, Geralyn R. Murray, 37 and Shannon M. Wetherbee, 33, were charged with one count of trafficking in Fentanyl, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found .08 grams of Fentanyl and 1.04 grams of Methamphetamine.