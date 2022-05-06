SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A problem area in Spanish Fort should be a thing of the past in just a few weeks. Eastern Shore Blvd has been plagued with large potholes and uneven pavement for years.

Drivers have voiced their frustrations to WKRG News 5 and this week we’re learning a permanent fix is coming. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan tells us The Cooperative Improvement District met this week and awarded a contract to Asphalt Services for $3.9 million dollars. Those funds will be used to completely rebuild the road behind the Eastern Shore Centre.

Mayor McMillan says no city funds will be used on the project. There’s no timeframe as to when the work is expected to be completed.