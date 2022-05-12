LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police have arrested the second person in connection to a homicide investigation that happened May 5 in Loxley Heights.

Destiny Antoinette Tate was charged with aggravated assault with a gun. Tate was booked into the Baldwin County jail Wednesday, May 12, but was released only a couple of hours later.

Tate is the second person charged in the homicide investigation. Shawnda Smith Turner Davis was charged with second-degree assault for the shooting at Loxley Heights.

The two were charged after two people were shot at the property, including Tomeca Richardson, 40, who later died at a hospital.

Richardson’s brother was also shot in his hand. He was the first person to be shot at about 7 p.m. He drove himself to an emergency room to be treated for his injuries.

Shawnda Smith Turner Davis

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument about property escalated. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force was tasked with investigating the property.