FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man charged with murder in the death of Mt. Vernon Ivan Lopez made his first court appearance Friday afternoon. Investigators say Tyler Henderson, 31, of Orange Beach, was drunk and driving the truck that slammed into the officer’s police cruiser last week, killing him instantly.

Tyler Henderson, 31, from Orange Beach appears in court for the first time since being charged with the murder of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez on August 22, in Summerdale.

Henderson appeared from the Baldwin County Jail via a video monitor. Dressed in a black and white striped jail jumpsuit, Henderson didn’t say anything during the hearing.

Prosecutors ask for the $250,000 bond and the judge agreed with conditions if he is released: He will be on house arrest, have to wear a GPS ankle monitor, have an alcohol monitor and is not allowed to drive any vehicle, boat or car.

Along with the murder charge Henderson also faces charges of assault for the serious injuries suffered by the passenger in the vehicle he was driving, driving with a suspended license and violation of Alabama’s interlock ignition law.