$2500 reward offered after thieves target Baldwin County businesses

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Owning a small business during a pandemic can already be a struggle but when thieves strike it makes a bad situation even worse.

“They broke open the changer and took cash, they took several pieces of equipment, damaged several pieces of equipment,” said Loren Lucas. She and her husband own Hub City Car Wash in Robertsdale.

Surveillance video shows two men rummaging through the pump room there last week, not concerned at all that their every move was being recorded.













“They didn’t really seem like they were in a hurry. They don’t seem like they were concerned about getting caught. It was quite obvious that they knew they were being recorded. They look at the cameras several times,” added Lucas.

Summerdale Police say the same two men burglarized a laundromat on Highway 59 earlier this week.

“Between the cash that was taken and the property that was taken and the property that was taken, each of us each business is at about $10,000,” said Lucas.

That’s why both businesses are teaming up, offering a $2500 reward for information leading to their arrest. They’re hoping these two men are caught before another business is hit.