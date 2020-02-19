$24,000 in grant money awarded to Bay Minette PD

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Bay Minette Police Department received a big award Wednesday from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The department received $24,000 in grant money that will be used to purchase patrol rifles.

“This equipment acquisition will allow our agency to better provide adequate safety to our citizens and community in the event of an active shooter situation and protect officers from violent assaults,” Bay Minette Police Department posted on Facebook.

Bay Minette Police has been awarded various grants over the last year that allowed the department to purchase first aid equipment and tourniquets for all the officers. Ballistic vests for sworn personnel and advanced law enforcement training at no cost has also been made possible thanks to the grant money.

The purchase of ballistic vests and first aid kits for both K-9’s, and a police packaged vehicle, have also been new additions to the force.

