23-year-old killed in Baldwin County crash, two passengers injured

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash in northern Baldwin County. According to the agency, 23-year-old Jamie Barnes was driving north on Baldwin County 21 near Ridge Road in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Barnes traveled off the roadway, overturned, and became stuck in an embankment. It’s not clear why the car left the road. Barnes was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A woman and infant were taken to the hospital, we do not have an update on their condition this morning.
