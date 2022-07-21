BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15.

This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.

Each lady involved in the program has a specific social impact initiative that they use to impact the lives of children and families everywhere. The ladies will be at events throughout the community until the spring.

The winners are:

Caelyn Dolar (lavender dress) — 2023 Miss Gulf Coast Outstanding Teen

Social Impact Initiative — Dia-Besties-Hope for People with Diabetes

Sydnee Cantley (white dress) — 2023 Miss Gulf Coast

Social Impact Initiative — Adolescent Wellness Checkups

Brianna Burrell (gold dress) — 2023 Miss Baldwin County

Social Impact Initiative — SAVE-A-STEM: Encouraging STEM Engagement in Students of Color

Evie Smith (blue dress) — 2023 Miss Baldwin County Outstanding Teen

Social Impact Initiative — A.C.T. – Advocating for Children of Trauma