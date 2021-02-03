May 2021 Hangout Music Fest canceled due to COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The May 2021 Hangout Music Fest is canceled due to the pandemic. Organizers hope to reschedule for another time.

The festival posted the following message on its website:

2021 FESTIVAL STATEMENT

DEAR HANGOUT FAMILY

It’s crazy we are in this position again almost a year later, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we’re not going to be able to host the Hangout Music Festival in May of this year. We’ve been working on ways to pull it off, but May is just going to be a bit too soon to gather that many people together.

That being said, we are exploring options for a 2021 Hangout event in the fall, and we’ll have more clarity in the next few months on whether that is an option or if we’ll have to wait until May 20-22, 2022. Until then, we will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID situation and regularly speak with local officials and artist teams. We are itching to do this show, so trust that we are going to do everything we can to make it happen while keeping the health & safety of our fans, artists, crew and partners as the top priority.

For those diehard fans still holding tickets, we love you and recognize that some of you may need some relief. You will be receiving an email in the coming weeks regarding the process for exchanging or refunding tickets.

What else can we say other than we miss you and can’t wait for this to be over. When we all get together, magic happens on that beach. It’s going to take a lot longer than we could have ever imagined to get there, but we will be back, and it will be glorious. That vision will help us carry on.

Stay safe & positive.

We love you.

TEAM HANGOUT