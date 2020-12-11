2021 Hangout Fest team still pending on decision to proceed with event

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s still unsure whether the Hangout Festival will continue on as COVID-19 has caused a lot of event organizers to either postpone or cancel these kind of occasions.

However, the Hangout team has promised to keep an eye on the current state of the pandemic and will update the public accordingly.

Read the full statement below:

We miss you and hope y’all are hanging in there. In a normal December, we’d be dropping the lineup, putting tickets on sale and picking out our beach outfits… but as we all know, 2020 is anything but normal. As you can imagine, COVID is still presenting us with some uncertainty with respect to our usual planning for a May 2021 event. We like the encouraging vaccine news out there, but it’s still too early to tell if we can move forward with the Hangout experience y’all deserve. Therefore, rather than announce the lineup now, we are going to continue monitoring the situation and will give you another update by the end of January. Until then, let’s all do our part to keep each other safe and thinking positively. We appreciate you and thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. Dreaming of that moment when we will all finally be together on the beach again… TEAM HANGOUT <3

