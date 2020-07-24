2020 Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon cancelled

GULF SHORES, Ala (WKRG) – The Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission announced Friday the cancellation of the Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon and Tri-It-On sprint triathlon. The event has been re-scheduled for September 11, 2021.

Organizers say the move was made to prioritize the health and wellness of participants, volunteers and staff.

“It’s difficult to announce event cancellations, particularly long-standing events that promote fitness and wellness,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Sports Commission, in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Sports Commission and our partners have decided to cancel this event to contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and focus on safely, healthily and purposefully bringing back events to Alabama’s beaches.”

Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals has served as the title sponsor of the triathlon since 2008. The City of Gulf Shores, The Hangout, and the Sports Commission are others sponsors.