2020 Annual National Shrimp Festival cancelled

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 Annual National Shrimp Festival scheduled for October 8th through 11th has been cancelled, according to event organizers.

Organizers say they made the decision, after numerous meetings with stakeholders, in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the community and visitors.

Shrimp Festival Chairman Spencer Cade writes, “There have been many people involved in the collective process of avenues and alternatives to organize and adapt the Festival around the COVID-19 pandemic, but the one thing we’ve always been able to rely on in making an informed calculated decision is “the known”. With COVID-19 and the restrictions and limitations that may or may not exist in October, it would be challenging if not impossible to produce a healthy, profitable, fun, and of course successful Festival for all participants”.

“Our goal is to begin preparing now for the 2021 National Shrimp Festival and work toward making it the best yet here in Gulf Shores. We are also working with the Wharf and the City of Orange Beach to bring a new and exciting event there in 2021,” says Greg Alexander, President & CEO of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, “We thank everyone for your understanding during these unprecedented times and we look forward to the possibility of coming back bigger and stronger next year.”

