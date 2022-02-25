ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf announced on Feb. 24 that that organization donated $20,000 to the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.

The Miracle league makes baseball accessible to children and young adults with disabilities. There are over 240 leagues internationally, one of which is in Summerdale.

The $20,000 will be used to create a specialized baseball field to accommodate children with disabilities and those with special needs. It is estimated that more than 800 school-aged children in Baldwin County will benefit from the facility, according to a news release from the Wharf.

Students will learn about baseball through a “buddy system,” where each player will be paired with an able-bodied peer, according to the release. The donation is part of the Wharf’s charity campaign “The Wharf’s Anchor Campaign #AnchorForCommunity.” In 2021, the campaign donated more than $85,000 to nonprofits and organizations along the Gulf Coast.

If you would like to make a donation to the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, click here.