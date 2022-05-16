BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC confirmed nearly 2,000 residents were without power in Gulf Shores Monday afternoon. The energy cooperative said it expected an “extended outage.”

Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC said a contractor hit a line, causing the outage. Crews were on scene by 5 p.m. working to restore power as soon as possible.

The line was hit in the Craft Farms neighborhood. The outage impacted nearby homes and businesses.