BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore.

Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March.

“Ed’s 2.0 there’s going to be a lot of classics, but we’re going to move it forward a little bit with some cleaner, fresher, healthier options, as well. But, we’re still going to have the best fried shrimp anywhere,” said Pete Blohme.

Fire gutted the original restaurant on the causeway in 2021, so Blohme, better known as “Panini Pete,” and his business partner Nick Dimario, decided to move the popular eatery two miles east.

“We’re getting ready to relaunch right in the heart of Spanish Fort,” said Blohme. “We’ll have some surprises on the decor that I think people are going to be going, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool,’” added Dimario.

Even though the Spanish Fort Shopping Center location won’t have views of Mobile Bay, they’re working on a coastal theme inside to bring those iconic sights to their customers. And, if you enjoyed outside seating at the old location two garage doors are replacing the front windows, expanding their dining area with a new open concept. But, it’s not the only project these two are working on in the new year.

“Did we mention we need folks?” joked Blohme.

The owners plan to hire 100 employees at Ed’s and an additional 100 workers for The Waterfront restaurant in Daphne, which is also expected to open early this year.

“The menu is just going to be super fun for what we’re doing. Bushwhackers and outside bars. We need a lot of people,” explained Dimario.

The Waterfront should open by April. Those interested in applying for jobs at either location are asked to email careers@paninipetes.com.