FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A ceremonial groundbreaking for a project already well underway at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.

“Being the fastest growing county, it requires us to meet those needs through this construction project and our volume has continued to grow over the last ten years and we expect that to continue for the next ten years and we are infra structuring for that,” says hospital CEO Margaret Roley.

The land has already been cleared, the foundation is almost ready for a five-story tower that will include new outpatient and procedures areas, additional OB women’s services, additional medical and surgical beds and all new ICUs.

“The ability to enhance our out-patient footprint that is really what the customer wants now, the ability to come one-stop-shop and be able to access the out-patient facility and have that out-patient feel. That is a new concept for us,” says Roley.

The $200 million price tag is the largest investment in healthcare in the area.

Construction on the tower could begin next month with the completion of the project expected next year.