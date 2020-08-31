Good Samaritan drowns, 19 others rescued trying to save child off Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — An attempt to rescue a child swept out by the current in Fort Morgan Saturday resulted in those Good Samaritans also needing to be rescued, including one person who sadly did not survive.

The Coast Guard says Sector Mobile received a 9-1-1 call out of Baldwin County about a child being swept out by the current off Fort Morgan. The report stated several Good Samaritans attempted to rescue the child, but 20 people were also swept out into the water.

The Coast Guard says they did launch a response boat from Dauphin Island and a medical helicopter from Air Station New Orleans but were called off as local responders were able to recover everyone in the water.

One of those people, someone visiting from Memphis, did not survive, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff.

