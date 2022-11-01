LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Launching a boat is about all anyone has been able to do at the Lillian Boat Launch since Hurricane Sally more than two years ago.

“It’s dangerous,” says Bryant Fields as he launches his boat. “We used it some last year. There are boards just busted everywhere. It’s just not safe.”

From the Sky 5 Drone, you can see the scope of damage from Hurricane Sally to the piers, the boardwalk, even the bulkhead has turned what was once a welcome mat to Perdido Bay into nothing less than an eyesore.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” says Fields. “It’s a great facility. We will be glad to see it back in working order.”

That should happen in the next four months with county commissioners giving final approval to replace and repair what Sally destroyed.

“It’s about time,” says Ronnie Aaron. “It’s really about time. It shouldn’t have taken them this long.”

County officials say the delay was because of the FEMA reimbursement requirements. The cost of the repairs will be just under $300,000 with the federal government footing 75% of the bill, and the county the other 25 percent.

“We’re finally getting somewhere now, finally,” says Aaron.

What was closed, will soon be open again. The wait for repairs is almost over for folks on both sides of the state line.

“This is a great facility and it services a lot of people whether you are just over the bridge in Florida or here in Alabama,” says Fields.

Black Diamond Construction out of Orange Beach will do the work. They have 120 days to make this place as good as new.