FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old fell 12 feet off a porch at a beach house in Fort Morgan Thursday evening. Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire says units were called to a home on Buchanan Court around 6:24 p.m. The 2-year-old fell from the porch of the elevated beach house. The child was taken to a hospital in Mobile for treatment.

No word on the child’s condition.