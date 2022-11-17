Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday.

According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the school as a precaution.

Officers arrested one female and are holding her at the school until they can take her to juvenile detention. A second female was arrested for disorderly conduct but was released to her parents. It is unknown at this time why the threat was made.