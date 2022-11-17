DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday.
According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the school as a precaution.
Officers arrested one female and are holding her at the school until they can take her to juvenile detention. A second female was arrested for disorderly conduct but was released to her parents. It is unknown at this time why the threat was made.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.