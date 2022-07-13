ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is dealing with several reports of car thefts at three different condominiums.

Orange Beach Police are investigating after two cars were stolen and the others were broken into Tuesday, July 12. The threfts happened at The Palms Condos, Charter Landing Condos and Mariner Pass Condos.

Trent Johnson with the OBPD said 11 vehicles were burglarized. “We had six at one set of condos, three at another and two at another,” said Johnson.

Johnson said two vehicles were also stolen the same night.

“Of the stolen vehicles, one was actually recovered at one of the other condos where the other burglaries had taken place,” said Johnson.

Two pistols were also stolen along with electronics and several pairs of sunglasses. Police believe they may have found the alleged thieves after a group of men were arrested the same night in Escambia County, Ala.

“Gulf Shores Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office got into a pursuit with a vehicle that was stolen out of Gulf Shores, on that same night,” said Johnson. “The pursuit ended in a foot chase resulting in three subjects that we think are going to be tied in with ours.”

The OBPD cannot confirm if these are the same men. Police are still investigating the case and must review surveillance footage from the night of the thefts before anyone is charged in the case.

Remember that no matter where you are, this could happen anywhere. Lock your doors and take all valuables inside with you.