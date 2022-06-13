DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people from Prichard are suspects in a robbery that happened Saturday, June 11 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to officials with the Daphne Police Department.

Police said they responded to the Jubilee Mall Shopping Center on Sunday. When they did, the two suspects fled on North Main Street. The two crashed into a motorist while attempting to flee.

Alonzo Tate, the male theft suspect, was the driver. He was taken to USA hospital. Officials said he will be charged with felony theft, eluding police and reckless endangerment. Tate left the hospital and is currently not in custody.

The female theft suspect, Chassidy Jones, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail and was charged with felony theft. Both suspects are from the Prichard area and have a long criminal history in the Mobile area, according to officials.