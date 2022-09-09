BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they detained a person involved in a shooting in the area of Pelican Point at the end of County Road 1, according to a Twitter post from the BCSO.

According to the tweet, two people were shot and one person was detained. Deputies said there is “no safety threat at this time.”

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.