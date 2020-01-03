2 sewage spills reported in Bay Minette area

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Health Department reported two sewage spills in the Bay Minette area Friday.

According to the report received, an estimated 9,500 gallons and a smaller spill of less than 1000 gallons of sewage were both discharged into Martin Branch.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

LATEST STORIES: