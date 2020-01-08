2 people wanted, suspected of stealing electronics from boats in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police have identified two people wanted in connected to thefts occurring over the last few years.

PRESS RELEASE:

The Orange Beach Police Department has identified two individuals suspected of Marine Electronic Thefts that have been occurring since 2016. Unfortunately this was becoming a trending offense with our local marinas and boat dealerships after hours. Thefts totaling approximately $177,000.00 dollars. No connections have been established between any victims two the two suspects.

After a long term investigation Nathan Thomas McCleod, from Hollywood, Florida and Danielle Michelle Archer-Amos from Tamarac, Florida are believed to be part of a theft ring that extends from the Alabama Gulf Coast down to the southern tip of Florida. These are the only two individuals that have been identified with our agency and have no other suspects at this time.

Orange Beach Investigators are in the process of locating these two individuals so they can be brought to justice. No other other crimes of this nature have been reported to our agency since November 2019.



Pending Charges / Warrants Obtained:

Nathan Thomas McCleod – 42 – Felony Warrants (Theft of Property / Breaking & Entering)



Danielle Michelle Archer Amos – 2- Felony Conspiracy Warrants

