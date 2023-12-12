BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two dogs that were rescued as part of an animal cruelty case are ready for their fur-ever homes.

A playful black puppy and her brother were the only two that made it out of a home on Pecan Street alive, according to Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert. Those puppies are now doing great, according to Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale.

BMPD officers found three small puppies between 6 and 8 weeks old dead inside the home.

Five adult dogs were found outside chained, starving and uncared for. Tolbert said it appeared the dogs may have been involved in dog fighting.

Larry Logan Jr., 54, was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty and faces more drug charges.

Police arrived at the home on Nov. 20 to serve a felony arrest warrant unrelated to the cruelty and drug charges.

Conditions inside the house were described as “deplorable,” with dog feces and garbage throughout the home.

But, the conditions of the dogs were the hardest to understand.

The two puppies saved from the home have gained around 4 pounds over the past two weeks.

They were surrendered by the previous owner and are ready to be adopted.

Anyone interested can contact Bay Minette Animal Control, (251) 580-2559.

