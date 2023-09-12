FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested by Fairhope Police Department officers for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 from an elderly relative.

Gerald Anderson, III, 27, and Jerry Ward, 50, are accused of being partners in the scam. Investigators said Ward called the elderly victim and told them he was a detective from a law enforcement agency. Ward allegedly told the victim he was using Anderson in an undercover drug investigation and needed money for a drug buy.

The victim was also allegedly told by Ward the money would be returned to them with interest. The victim gave Anderson the money, according to FPD.

Police said the scam started in January and they have uncovered more than $5,000 that was allegedly swindled from the victim. Anderson is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and theft. Ward is charged with impersonating a peace officer. More charges are expected.