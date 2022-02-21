BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juveniles were shot walking in an area east of Gulf Shores Parkway Sunday night.

Both victims were taken to Mobile for treatment. One victim was transported by helicopter. That victim was shot in the abdomen and is “in stable condition” after surgery. A second victim, shot in the leg was taken to Mobile by ambulance, treated and released.

BCSO the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near Old Daphne Rd. and Nicholsville Rd. There have been no arrested. BCSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sheriff’s Communications at 251-937-0202.