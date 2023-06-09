DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two drivers of 18-wheelers suffered injuries in a crash on the I-10 westbound Bayway Friday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash shut down both lanes for more than two hours.

As a result of the crash, a trailer of one of the 18-wheelers was hanging off the edge of the Bayway above the water.

Screenshot from ALGO Cams

Screenshot from ALGO Cams

WKRG obtained viewer video from Macinley Chastain as she drove past the wreck. In the video, you can see several tow trucks and state troopers on the side of the Bayway. You can also see a white 18-wheeler severely damaged.

Screenshot of video taken by viewer, Macinley Chastain

As of 5:30 p.m., both lanes are open and traffic is moving. No further information is available at this time.