SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol and Spanish Fort Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Bromley Road Friday morning, about half a mile west of Jimmy Faulkner Drive.

ALEA said the wreck happened at about 7 a.m. Two SUVs and a truck were involved.

ALEA confirmed at least two people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.