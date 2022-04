ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two girls were injured in an ATV crash over the weekend, according to Orange Beach Police. It happened on Ono Island.

Officials said the two girls were riding the ATV at a low speed when they crashed. OBPD tells WKRG News 5 the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Both girls were airlifted to an area hospital Saturday night.