Two businesses in Foley won awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration and were recognized in the Foley City Council on Monday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two businesses in Foley won awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration and were recognized in the Foley City Council on Monday.

Soilkit by AgriTech Corporation, owned by Christian Woerner McInnis, won Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year. Vanguard Pacific, owned by Sydney Cody, won Alabama Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The SBA recognized five total businesses and Foley was the only Alabama city to have two companies win awards.

“This is an incredible fact to have two businesses in our small city when nobody else has this,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

SBA Deputy District Director, L.D. Ralph, these two businesses are a “vital contribution to the community.”

According to Yolanda Johnson of the Alabama Small Business Development Center, small business provide “most of the jobs in the state.”

“When we have over 50% of all of our jobs coming from small businesses, it’s important that we recognize small businesses’ big impact on our economy and on your life in my life,” Johnson said. “So that’s the reason that we’re here today.”

Christina Woerner McInnis, owner of Soilkit by AgriTech, accepts the U.S. Small Business Administration award for Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year from SBA Deputy District Director L.D. Ralph, right, and Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. Two of the five winners of state SBA awards were Foley companies.

Sydney Cody of Vanguard Pacific accepts the U.S. Small Business Administration award for Alabama Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year from SBA Deputy District Director L.D. Ralph, right, and Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. Two of the five winners of state SBA awards were Foley companies.

Both McInnis and Cody said Johnson’s assistance helped them keep the businesses going.

“The SBA is really a lifeline,” Cody said. “But if your government is your customer is not only a lifeline, it’s a necessity. You can’t even navigate that program without the SBA support.”