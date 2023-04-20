ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police confirmed two teens were arrested Thursday after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen car.

OBPD Assistant Chief Rob Howard said the driver was a 17-year-old from Pensacola and the passenger was a 16-year-old runaway from Santa Rosa County.

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a gray Mazda reported stolen out of Pensacola. Police saw it in Orange Beach on Highway 161. Officers pulled them over, but they sped off when officers walked up to the car.

A chase ensued west on Canal Road ending near 10th Avenue in Gulf Shores. The front tire of the car was shredded and they rolled to a stop. No other cars were hit.

The driver is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. The passenger is charged with possession of marijuana. Both will be transported to Bay Minette to Juvenile Detention.