2 Eastern Shore businesses receive big awards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two businesses on the Eastern Shore have received Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards.

Fairhope Brewing Company was named Alabama’s 2019 Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $1 million to $5 million category.

MB Greene, LLC was honored as the Bronze Alabama Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales Less Than $1 million category during the Alabama Retail Day awards luncheon.

The Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards started in 1999, honoring retailers who have demonstrated growth, innovation and a commitment to their respective communities. This year’s winners came from a pool of more than 70 nominees.

