SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Two dogs died in a mobile home in Silverhill near county road 55 caught fire at around 2 p.m. afternoon Tuesday.

The fire caused the home to be unlivable.

Silverhill, Fairhope, Robertsdale and Summerdale Fire Departments arrived on scene and were able to put the fire out within five minutes.

Brittani Valencia, Niece of homeowner, says she was home when the fire first ignited.

“We had a knock on the door, didn’t think much of it,” Valencia said. “My mother ran outside saw that there was a fire, I ran outside, my brother ran outside, my brother called the fire department, and then my mom and I tried to grab the hose and tried to calm down the fire.”

Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene first. Chief Joshua Rice says he and his team were able to confirm how the fire started.

“It started with the air conditioner,” Rice said. “It was a window air conditioner. The homeowner said he was having problems with it earlier in the day. He was not home at the time, he left the air conditioner running for his pets that were there at the house.”

“At first when our neighbor heard them, they were barking, but after a while they stopped barking and that’s when we got worried,” Valencia said.

Chief Rice the family has made other temporary living arrangements.