BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people died in the Tuesday morning head-on crash in Baldwin County in an update Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, one person was confirmed dead, while another was reportedly fighting for his life.

Keith Chapman, 34, of Foley and David Bethea, 42, of Seminole, both died when they collided head on on U.S. Highway 98 near Elberta at around 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Bethea was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday, while Chapman was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Chapman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following the collision, the car driven by Chapman hit a tree and flipped. The crash happened between Elberta and Lillian near Deer Acres Lane and U.S. Highway 98.

There is no other information available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.