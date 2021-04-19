2 Daphne sub shops forced to close on Saturdays due to staffing shortage

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two Lenny’s Grill and Subs locations on the Eastern Shore are joining the growing list of restaurants having to adjust scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing crisis.

The locations on Highway 98 and on Highway 90 will be closed on Saturdays effective immediately, according to their Facebook post.

“Due to the continued staffing crisis that the restaurant industry is going through in our area, Lenny’s Grill and Subs in Daphne (Hwy 98 and Hwy 90) is going to start closing on Saturdays effective immediately to give our staff an extra day off to rest and recover,” the post read.