DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A county spokesperson tells us they previously offered a payment plan to the owner to pay back the thousands owed, but they’ve yet to receive any money.

As of Monday the county says they’ve still not heard from the owner and until they receive payment the doors will remain locked and no one can enter the buildings. We’ve reached out to the owner for comment, but so far our calls have not been returned.

According to the notice, the amount owed is $33,850.66.