FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two authors are coming to the Gulf Coast in February to share their books with local residents.

Jennifer Moorman and Love Hudson-Maggio will be in Fairhope on Feb. 1 to read and discuss their books: Moorman’s “The Magic All Around” and Hudson-Maggio’s “Karma Under Fire.”

The two women will share fun stories, ask each other questions about their respective books, and bring swag to give out, according to a news release.

Event details

Event: Book signing

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1

Time: 5 p.m. CST

Location: Page & Palette, 32 S Section St., Fairhope, Ala. 36532

EVENT LOCATION:

About ‘The Magic All Around’

Moorman’s “The Magic All Around” is a romance novel that features magical realism in a southern fictional work, according to GoodReads.

“After returning to her small rural hometown, Mattie must embark on quests to find her father and open herself to love and friendships to claim her inheritance,” an event news release states. “A stunning Southern women’s fiction featuring a heaping spoonful of magic and a dash of romance.”

About ‘Karma Under Fire’

Hudson-Maggio’s book is a contemporary romance, according to GoodReads.

It’s “a vibrant, culturally rich story about two people’s search for love while they navigate the uncertain path between passion and tradition,” the release stated.