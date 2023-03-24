LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Drug Task Force and the Loxley Police Department arrested two men while executing a search warrants on Loxley Heights Road on Wednesday.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the warrant “was the result of a lengthy investigation after receiving citizen complaints of drug activity.”

Quincy Prim is charged with:

Six counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Spice)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

Trafficking cocaine

Jimmy Lee Salter is charged with:

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

BCSO said they spent “months gathering intelligence, identifying suspects, establishing patterns of criminals behavior, and purchasing various controlled substances.” BCSO said their investigators bought “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine” from Salter and Prim. BCSO said the two “had established a fairly substantial drug distribution operation in Loxley Heights.”

BCSO said officers found a trove of drugs when executing the warrant:

173 grams of methamphetamine

22 grams of powder cocaine

25 grams of crack cocaine

20 grams of synthetic marijuana

20 tablets suspected of containing fentanyl

20 hydrocodone tablets

“We don’t always release information on our drug investigations,” BCSO said in the news release, “but know that we are committed to reducing illegal drug sales and other criminal activity throughout Baldwin County. This case is just an example of how cooperation between multiple agencies can reduce crime and increase safety in our community.”