FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The drug bust started as a traffic stop, but when Foley Police search the home of the two suspects in the car they pulled over police found more drugs. Police also found two children at the home.

Foley Detectives conducted a traffic stop on N Poplar Street and E. Violet Avenue on Feb. 20. The vehicle was driven by Willie Charles Holmes, 33. He had a passenger, Latonya Monique Woodyard, 32. Illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

FPD said in a news release that upon further investigation a search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence in the 300 block of E Michigan Avenue. Additional narcotics, paraphernalia, and other items were recovered and removed from the home.

Holmes and Woodyard were charged with the following: