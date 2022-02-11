FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Foley Police Department arrested two people after they were found with a gram of fentanyl and a cache of other drugs.

Jerry Thomaston, 41, and Shannon Casey, 44, were arrested after they were stopped by officers at US Highway 98 and Alston Street in Foley. Officers determined that Thomaston and Casey were carrying narcotics with them.

Thomaston received additional charges after officers found him alledlgey hiding drugs during a search at the Foley Police Corrections facility.

Thomaston was found with:

One gram of Fentanyl

One Lortab

Three grams of Spice

One gram of Methamphetamine

25 Dextroamphetamine

Three Xanax Bars

Thomaston was charged with:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Five counts of Possession of a Control Substance

Two counts of Promoting Prison Contraband Second Degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Casey was charged with:

Trafficking in Fentanyl (1.1 grams)

Possession of a Control Substance (1 gram of Methamphetamine)

Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jerry Thomaston

Shannon Casey

Thomaston and Casey were taken to Foley Police Corrections facility.