GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department arrested two people who allegedly burglarized a Diamond Jewelers early New Year’s Day morning, according to a Facebook post from the GSPD.

Ricard Fabian Soto-Vargas, 34, and Sebastian Vilches, 36, were arrested and charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of marijuana

Police said they were called to 108 East 20th Ave at around 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a “burglary in progress.”

Police said the alarm was set off after Soto-Vargas and Vilches made “forcible entry.” Police said no merchandise was taken and the two fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers quickly located them by the vehicle they drove away with. They stopped them and detained them both.

Both are being held at the Baldwin County Jail with “an immigration hold due to verification that they have entered the United States illegally,” according to GSPD.

Police said investigators are working with multiple other law enforcement agencies to determine if Soto-Vargas and Vilches “have connections to a South American theft ring that is responsible for similar crimes in the United States.”

You are encouraged to contact the GSPD Criminal Investigations Division if you have any information.