DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they arrested two people after multiple shots were fired on Pinehill Road Thursday night.

Police Chief Brian Gulsby says a minor was involved. Three guns were recovered from the scene, a rifle and two handguns.

“They did some investigation and found out that 21-year-old and a 17-year-old had got into an argument and both produced handguns and exchanged gunfire,” Gulsby said.

Investigators said no one was hit. Jarrell Jackson, 21, was booked into Baldwin County Jail and the minor was also arrested and taken to the Baldwin Co. Juvenile Detention Center. Both are charged with discharging a firearm to an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.

“Both individuals homes were struck by the others gunfire, which is what lead to the criminal charges of discharging firearms into an occupied building,” Gulsby said. “luckily, no one was struck by any of the bullets.”

Chief Gulsby also said this is not the first time an incident like this has happened on this road.

“Lots of domestic disputes, occasional crime like this but it’s no worse than any other place” Gulsby said.

Jackson was released from Baldwin County Jail on bond Friday afternoon.